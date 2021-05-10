Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $240.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.