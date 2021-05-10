Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $91.56 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

