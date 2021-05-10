Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.