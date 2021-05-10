SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

SPNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $706.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.