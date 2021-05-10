SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.73

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 1660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.27.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,495. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.