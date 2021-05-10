Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.