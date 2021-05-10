SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Financial Analysis

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMART Global and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMART Global currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.35%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 0.06% 16.65% 5.94% SemiLEDs -17.69% -36.29% -6.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.98 -$1.14 million $1.81 24.51 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 5.82 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global.

Summary

SMART Global beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

