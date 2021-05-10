Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.26. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.