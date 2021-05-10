SFE Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $228.43 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.