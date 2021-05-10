SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.46 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.