SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $151.18 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.63.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

