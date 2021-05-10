Shadows (DOWS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $928,815.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001906 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $928,815.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

