Shard (SHARD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $130,586.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Shard has traded 127.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and $130,586.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

