SHIBA INU (SHIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.39 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $11.39 billion and $15.17 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 1,669.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,615.22 or 0.99726425 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

