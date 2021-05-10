ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.14.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $13.07 on Monday, hitting $134.80. 505,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,082.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

