Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Shopify were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.