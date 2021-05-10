Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

