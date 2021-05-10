Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 258,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 50,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

