Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) Receives GBX 337.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Signature Aviation stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 396.20 ($5.18). 1,239,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,979. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -495.25. Signature Aviation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

