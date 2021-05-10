Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $315.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

SBNY stock opened at $255.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

