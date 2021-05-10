Signaturefd LLC Acquires 5,409 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 176,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

