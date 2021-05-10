Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

