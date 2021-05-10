Signaturefd LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV opened at $423.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

