Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

