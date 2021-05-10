Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €145.65 ($171.35) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.45.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

