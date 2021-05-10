Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.28

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.28 and last traded at $119.28, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.46.

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,120. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

