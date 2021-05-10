SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

SITE opened at $202.98 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average is $158.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.