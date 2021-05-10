Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Siyata Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.