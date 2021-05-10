Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skillz in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $82,219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $1,448,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

