Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

