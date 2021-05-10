Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,049 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $203.07 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.