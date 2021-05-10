Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $78.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

