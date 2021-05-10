Smith Salley & Associates Buys 60 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of TGT opened at $214.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.12 and a 1-year high of $215.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

