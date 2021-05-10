Smith Salley & Associates Sells 3,500 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $35.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

