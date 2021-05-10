Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

