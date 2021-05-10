SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.55. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,196 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

