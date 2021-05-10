Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.76.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
