Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Solvay has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

