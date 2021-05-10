Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,320 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.40% of Sotera Health worth $28,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

SHC stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

