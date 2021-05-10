Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

