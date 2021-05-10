Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SCEYF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

