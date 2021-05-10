Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SCEYF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.78.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.