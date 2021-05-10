Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.19

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.19 and last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 33710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock worth $18,016,911. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.