Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,185 shares of the airline’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the airline’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3,298.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

