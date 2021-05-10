S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $435.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.92 and a 200 day moving average of $340.70. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 247,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,159,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

