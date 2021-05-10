SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lowered by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

