SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $505.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

