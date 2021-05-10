Spin Master Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.36.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$43.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.99. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$16.87 and a 52 week high of C$47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 98.16.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.