Spinnaker Trust Takes $258,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 840,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 783,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 84,188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $27.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

