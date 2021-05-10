Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $71.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Spire alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 265,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,124. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.