Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $71.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. 265,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,124. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

